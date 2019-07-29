Entertainment News
Camila Cabello Stole The Show At Shawn Mendes’ Concert

Camila Cabello was spotted living her best life at Shawn Mendes’ show last night in Miami.  Fans caught Camila dancing and living it up, and I think there’s really no denying after seeing this, the possibility of Shamila (Shawn + Camila) is DEFINITELY not far fetched!

Look at how excited she is though…

 

Shawn HAD to hand pick that seat for Camila…

They may not have come out and said they are dating, but seriously…check out the PDA in these photos!  Yeah, you can’t tell me Shamila is NOT a thing.

 

 

