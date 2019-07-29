Camila Cabello Stole The Show At Shawn Mendes’ Concert

Camila Cabello was spotted living her best life at Shawn Mendes’ show last night in Miami. Fans caught Camila dancing and living it up, and I think there’s really no denying after seeing this, the possibility of Shamila (Shawn + Camila) is DEFINITELY not far fetched!

I JUST SAW CAMILA WALK INTO THE VENUE!!! pic.twitter.com/g6R3SZi12a — Hannah (@hawyeehoran) July 28, 2019

Look at how excited she is though…

the audience cheering for camila at shawn’s concert is EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/wFt7RGg1Md — sar loves camila (@bippitycabello) July 29, 2019

SHES DOING THE WAVE W FANS I LOVE HER pic.twitter.com/DNYcG6HQtJ — pam (@shwnscamila) July 29, 2019

Shawn HAD to hand pick that seat for Camila…

Like we all couldn’t see Camila.. Shawn has a clear view on her pic.twitter.com/9Z4jGJVRP1 — 𝙻𝚞𝚙𝚎🥀 𝚂𝚎𝚕𝚎𝚗𝚊 𝚡 𝙲𝚊𝚖𝚒𝚕𝚊 (@lupe_2m) July 29, 2019

They may not have come out and said they are dating, but seriously…check out the PDA in these photos! Yeah, you can’t tell me Shamila is NOT a thing.

