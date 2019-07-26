Joe's Need To Know News Logo

Joe’s Need To Know News Logo

Photo by Joe's Need To Know News Logo

Joe and The Radio Now Morning Show
HomeJoe And The Radio Now Morning ShowJoe's Need To Know News

Joe’s Need To Know News – 7/26/19

Leave a comment
  • A petition to change the date of Halloween to the last Saturday of October has over 57,000 signatures, click here
  • Video footage from a restaurant shows a piece of raw chicken appear to come back to life and crawl away, click here
  • Cops in Massachusetts are on the hunt for a flasher who picked on the wrong woman who chased him away, click here
  • Things got heated when an angry father confronted a dollar store clerk who made an inappropriate joke to his 12-year-old daughters, click here
  • A doctor named Sarah Welsh in the U.K. just put out a reminder to the ladies: No matter how hot it gets, don’t put a popsicle in your lady parts to cool down, click here

listen below:

Daily News , joe's need to know news , Morning radio , morning show , news , topics

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close