Justin Bieber has a new look featuring a brow piercing and a grill and I’m not sure if I’m turned on or turned off. Although he does like more like a bad boy now and I dig that. How do you feel about it?

.@JustinBieber shows off new eyebrow piercing and diamond grill in latest Instagram post. pic.twitter.com/ofcsYBUP6k — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 24, 2019

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: