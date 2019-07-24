Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Rihanna Is Astonished By Mini Look-a-Like

Leave a comment
Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick

Source: Courtesy of Fenty Beauty / Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Rihanna posted a picture of a little girl who looked EXACTLY like her and everyone is freaking out, including Rihanna.

Related: Rihanna Wants To Be A Mom ‘More Than Anything In Life’

Rihanna captioned the picture of the little girl, “almost drop my phone. How?”

Other celebrities weighed in including Snoop Dogg who responded, “When did you have a baby?”

Related: Rihanna is FINALLY Recording New Music

Lena Waithe and Priyanka Chopra also responded in disbelief, while fans were convinced that Rihanna had used the Snapchat baby filter.

Rihanna Had An Extravagant 30th Birthday Celebration
8 photos

Rihanna Is Astonished By Mini Look-a-Like was originally published on boomphilly.com

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close