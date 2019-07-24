Joe's Need To Know News Logo

Joe’s Need To Know News Logo

Photo by Joe's Need To Know News Logo

Joe and The Radio Now Morning Show
HomeJoe And The Radio Now Morning ShowJoe's Need To Know News

Joe’s Need To Know News – 7/24/19

Leave a comment
  • A North Carolina family is warning other parents after an app, which lets kids exchange messages with ‘Santa’, sent their eight-year-old daughter inappropriate messages, click here
  • A woman in Colorado is undergoing a series of rabies shots after being bitten by a bat over the weekend in her bedroom while she was asleep, click here
  • A pregnant mother in Minnesota saved a boy who was drowning in a lake as she was teaching her toddler float, click here
  • You can now buy Cheez-Its and red wine together in one box, click here

Daily News , joe's need to know news , morning show , radionow , top news , top stories

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close