Joe and The Radio Now Morning Show
Joe’s Need To Know News – 7/23/19

  • The first trailer for “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood.” dropped yesterday, click here
  • Macy’s pulled novelty plates that measured food portions by “skinny jeans,” “favorite jeans” and “mom jeans” after a person complained on Twitter. click here
  • About 21% of delivery customers worry the driver may have nibbled on their order en route, click here
  • Popsicle is bringing back the Double Pop after mass demand on social media, click here

listen below:

