A summer of breakups and splits continue as Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have reportedly ended their relationship after two years of dating.
Related: Riverdale Star Was Almost Kidnapped
The couple, of course, met on the hit CW series and quickly fell in love but they’ve gone their separate ways according to Us Weekly. Multiple sources confirmed the news that the pair split up and one confirmed that Jughead and Betty made it sure to be known they weren’t together during a Comic-Con party over the weekend.
Related: Lucy Hale Will Play Katy Keene In The CW’s ‘Riverdale’ Spinoff
‘Riverdale’ Stars Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Reportedly Call It Quits was originally published on radionowhouston.com