‘Riverdale’ Stars Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Reportedly Call It Quits

Premiere Of Lionsgate's "Five Feet Apart" - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

A summer of breakups and splits continue as Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have reportedly ended their relationship after two years of dating.

The couple, of course, met on the hit CW series and quickly fell in love but they’ve gone their separate ways according to Us Weekly. Multiple sources confirmed the news that the pair split up and one confirmed that Jughead and Betty made it sure to be known they weren’t together during a Comic-Con party over the weekend.

Sources told E! News that the two split up “earlier this summer” but now are on “much better terms” now that their hit show is back in production. As for whether or not the two will get back together? The insider said, “Right now, it’s unclear where things stand, but it seems [like] they could be heading back in the direction of getting back together.”
Well, I wonder if this photo Reinhart shared at Comic-Con kind of puts the kibosh on those rumors.

Please don’t put me between these two ever again.

‘Riverdale’ Stars Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Reportedly Call It Quits was originally published on radionowhouston.com

