Joe and The Radio Now Morning Show
Joe’s Need To Know News – 7/22/19

  • To give everyone an idea of what heat can do to humans and pets in cars,

    the National Weather Service in Omaha demonstrated its effect on biscuit dough, click here

  • The man who created the Facebook group calling for participants to

    “Storm Area 51” says he hopes no one gets hurt at the event this September, click here

  • A man in North Carolina died after a wave broke his neck, click here
  • A two-and-a-half year old from Minnesota decided to take his battery powered John Deere tractor to the county fair, click here

