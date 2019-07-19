Ellen DeGeneres Doesn’t Like Kathy Griffin

Kathy Griffin was in an interview and talked about her new documentary that shows what her life was like dealing with the aftermath of her controversial ‘Trump Head’ picture. She said that no ne would talk to her. Her managers, people who worked for her, and so many celebs she has been friends with just shut her out.

She also talked about her relationship with Ellen Degeneres saying they’re no longer friends. The comedian said, “I am apparently not her cup of tea, but I think she is great… I am not a comedy snob.” She added: ‘I’m just happy whenever a female – especially a female over 50 – is still in the game.”

Like if ELLEN DEGENERES, America’s sweetheart, friendliest celeb, best role model, doesn’t like you… I mean DAMN.

