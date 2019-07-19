Joe’s Need To Know News – 7/19/19

- Tom Cruise made a surprise appearance at Comic-Con in San Diego yesterday to promote “Top Gun: Maverick.” check out the trailer below
- According to PornHub, ever since the Area 51 raid started going viral, searches for ALIEN PORN have skyrocketed, click here
- The city of Berkeley, California has decided to ban gendered words from its city codes, click here
- The insurance claim brought by a woman in Florida after an 11-foot alligator broke into her kitchen was denied. click here
- Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy said ‘penis’ during his rendition of “Take Me Out To The Ballgame”, listen below
listen to the segment below:
