A Gossip Girl Reboot is Happening!

'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala

Source: John Shearer / Getty

It’s a wonderful day for those who were fans of Gossip Girl!  It’s been announced a reboot is officially coming to HBO Max.  Ten episodes are confirmed, and the series that picks up eight years after the original GG will follow none other than a group of rich kids from Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

Original creators of the show are on board as executive producers, but still no word if any of the original cast members will have roles.  (Keeping my fingers crossed that Blake Lively comes back to play a Yoda like role to the new characters)

Read more on the story here.  Are you excited to see this reboot?  Let us know on twitter @RadioNow1009 and @RadioTheJules!

 

