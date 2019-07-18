Instagram Tests Hiding Number of Likes

We’ve all been scrolling through Instagram and seen beautiful posts with thousands of likes and think to ourselves, “Wow, that person must really have it all.” Studies have shown that social media tends to have a negative impact on our mental health. Makes sense, after all, we are seeing everyone’s highlight reel. Instagram is currently testing hiding the number of likes on posts in 7 countries, and I am SO here for it!
We live in a society that tends to validate ourselves or others based on the number of likes our posts get. Instagram says, “We’re looking forward to learning more about how this change might benefit everyone’s experience on Instagram.”
What do you think about this? Are you cool with Instagram hiding like numbers? Take the twitter poll, and let @RadioTheJules know.