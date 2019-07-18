Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Instagram Tests Hiding Number of Likes

Leave a comment

We’ve all been scrolling through Instagram and seen beautiful posts with thousands of likes and think to ourselves, “Wow, that person must really have it all.”  Studies have shown that social media tends to have a negative impact on our mental health.  Makes sense, after all, we are seeing everyone’s highlight reel.  Instagram is currently testing hiding the number of likes on posts in 7 countries, and I am SO here for it!

We live in a society that tends to validate ourselves or others based on the number of likes our posts get.  Instagram says, “We’re looking forward to learning more about how this change might benefit everyone’s experience on Instagram.”

What do you think about this?  Are you cool with Instagram hiding like numbers?  Take the twitter poll, and let @RadioTheJules know.

 

Hiding Number of Likes , ig , instagram , Likes

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 12 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 12 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close