Instagram Tests Hiding Number of Likes

We’ve all been scrolling through Instagram and seen beautiful posts with thousands of likes and think to ourselves, “Wow, that person must really have it all.” Studies have shown that social media tends to have a negative impact on our mental health. Makes sense, after all, we are seeing everyone’s highlight reel. Instagram is currently testing hiding the number of likes on posts in 7 countries, and I am SO here for it!

We’re currently running a test that hides the total number of likes and video views for some people in the following countries: ✅ Australia

✅ Brazil

✅ Canada

✅ Ireland

✅ Italy

✅ Japan

✅ New Zealand pic.twitter.com/2OdzpIUBka — Instagram (@instagram) July 17, 2019

We live in a society that tends to validate ourselves or others based on the number of likes our posts get. Instagram says, “We’re looking forward to learning more about how this change might benefit everyone’s experience on Instagram.”

We want your friends to focus on the photos and videos you share, not how many likes they get. You can still see your own likes by tapping on the list of people who've liked it, but your friends will not be able to see how many likes your post has received. — Instagram (@instagram) July 17, 2019

What do you think about this? Are you cool with Instagram hiding like numbers? Take the twitter poll, and let @RadioTheJules know.

Instagram is testing hiding the number of likes on posts in some countries. Would you be cool if this happened to your IG? – @RadioTheJules — RadioNOW (@RadioNOW1009) July 18, 2019

