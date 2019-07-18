Joe's Need To Know News Logo

Joe and The Radio Now Morning Show
Joe’s Need To Know News – 7/18/19

  • Experts warn people against using the Russian FaceApp that makes you look older, click here
  • A Utah boy raised some eyebrows after he was seen holding a sign on a street corner that read “Ice Cold Beer,” click here
  • A Houston area women excited about ending cancer treatment breaks the celebration bell, click here
  • Today is “National Sour Candy Day
  • Guy recreates famous song while cleaning with a sponge, watch below:

& listen to the full segment below:

