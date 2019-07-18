Get A Peek At “Cats” Starring Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson & More

Continue reading Here’s How Your Favorite Celebs Celebrated The Fourth Of July

Here's How Your Favorite Celebs Celebrated The Fourth Of July

Celebrities both local and elsewhere took in the July Fourth holiday in style! Ciara, a self-professed Army brat dressed up in her Army greens to salute the troops whereas in Houston, thousands came out for the Freedom over Texas fireworks show and concert. Some had awesome cookouts (we see you guys on the grill) and some are still popping fireworks as we speak! Drew Barrymore shared a playlist she made for the Fourth on Spotify, Pink celebrated while in Germany with her son, Sofia Vergara and Victoria Justice toasted to the red, white and blue and more. Click through the gallery to see even more humorous salutes to America courtesy of Mark Ruffalo and Marvel!