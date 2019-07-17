Entertainment News
Donald Glover’s Dad Passed Away While He Was Recording “The Lion King”

Actor Donald Glover voices “Simba” in Disney’s forthcoming live-action rendition of “The Lion King,” and the 35-year-old has more in common with the animated character than one would think. The new film reimagines the 1994 classic by breathing life into the story through advanced CGI and technology. While Disney seeks to capture a new audience with its re-release, the foundation of the story, which guides audiences through an epic story of loss and triumph, remains pure.

While recording “The Lion King,” Glover experienced a tremendous loss himself–his father died. While the tragedy rocked his core, he was able to use the experience to understand time and “the circle of life” in a deeper way.

“I realized through that, time is really the only thing that your kind of guaranteed. And as that passes you see more and more and you understand more and more. And the things that they leave behind within you, that’s how they live on, so it’s important.”

“Even speaking about it, I feel like that was the purpose a little bit, to be able to use what was given and pass it down.”

Powerful perspective. You can watch a teaser clip of the interview below. Full conversation drops Friday.

 

