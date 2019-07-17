The Joe & Alex Show Headshots

Joe’s Never Traveling With His Mother-In-Law Again

Joe just got back from a two-week vacation and the first thing he told us about it – he’s never traveling with this mother-in-law again.

He said that his mother-in-law freaked out on him because early that day he was messing with her and purposefully ruining the photos she was trying to take. He said because of her freak out on one of the first nights he is never going to travel with her again. Do you think this is dramatic? We discussed it on the show today, listen below!

 

