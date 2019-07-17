harry styles,

This Celeb Could Be the Next Prince Eric

There have been rumors flying around lately that our BELOVED Harry Styles could play the part of Price Eric in the upcoming live action Little Mermaid.

I mentioned a couple weeks ago that I thought he would be so good for the role! This honestly shows that they are going to be focusing on the musical aspect a lot in this movie having Harry Styles & Halle Bailey (an R&B singer). I am a big fan of this if this is real. C’mon he’s smoking and has the voice of an angel. Tweet at us what you think about it @radionowamshow!

