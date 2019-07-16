We know Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have playfully referred to one another as husband and wife but it looks like the couple are discussing taking the steps to make it official.

According to People, the pair are considering marriage! “Kylie is very happy with her life,” a source told the magazine. “She and Travis are discussing marriage.” Not only that but according to the source, they’re “trying” to give 17-month-old daughter Stormi a younger brother or sister.

“Everyone thinks Kylie will be pregnant with her second baby soon. They are trying,” the source shared. “Kylie loves being a mom and can’t wait to give Stormi a sibling.”

Back in May, a source also told E! News the working mom was making plans for a second child. “Kylie talks about having another baby very frequently,” said the insider. “She would love to have another baby with Travis and would love to be pregnant by next year. She talks about it all the time and feels like she was truly meant to be a mother.”

Are Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Trying For Baby No. 2 And Marriage? was originally published on radionowhouston.com

