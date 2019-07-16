Entertainment News
Lil Nas X Storms Area 51 With Young Thug & Mason Ramsey In New “Old Town Road” Video [WATCH]

Glastonbury Festival 2019 - Day Five

Source: Shirlaine Forrest / Getty

If you’re planning to storm Area 51 due to the Facebook event “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us,” you officially have a soundtrack to get there. 1.3 million people and counting are saying they’re attending and thanks to that, memes have flooded the internet with Area 51 and alien-themed memes. Leave it to Lil Nas X to get in on the fun by crafting a new video for his “Old Town Road” remix with Mason Ramsey and Young Thug.

The animated video finds Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Thug and Ramsey all storming Area 51 with Nas X informing the guards at Area 51 that he’s about to pull up. He rounds up the crew and they all hop on horses, well save for Thugger who decides to ride a snake to head out. Once the crew makes their way inside, they get their hands on some alien tech and it’s clear, the aliens knew about “Old Town Road” way before everyone else did.

By the way, the Air Force is aware of your Area 51 jokes and memes and had to issue a response to it.

“The U.S. Air Force is aware of the Facebook event encouraging people to ‘Storm Area 51.,” the spokesperson told NPR. “The Nevada Test and Training Range provides flexible, realistic and multidimensional battlespace to test and develop tactics as well as conduct advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. Any attempt to illegally access the area is highly discouraged.”

So guys, please don’t try and storm Area 51 – you might get zapped or something crazy. Watch the video for the latest “Old Town Road” remix below.

