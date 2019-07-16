Hannah B & Luke P Go At It On Twitter After Bachelorette Episode Airs

SPOILER ALERTS AHEAD! So, if you’ve been keeping up with this season of The Bachelorette, you ALREADY know the drama surrounding Luke P. I think it’s safe to say all of America cheered last night when Hannah B. laid into Luke P. for shaming some of the decisions she’s made on the show, specifically during fantasy suite week. As we were screaming “YAAAASSSS QWEEN!” at our TVs, Hannah and Luke P. were exchanging words on social media.

It all stemmed from Luke P. posting the below statement on Instagram.

BUT WAIT, there’s more! Luke P. decided to take the conversation to twitter…

@AlabamaHannah The difference in how we view sin is seen in the response, I’m weeping at mine and you’re laughing at yours. All sin stings. My heart hurts for both of us. — Luke Parker (@luke_parker777) July 16, 2019

You know Hannah had to clap back after seeing this, and she DID!

@luke_parker777 time and time again jesus loved and ate with “sinners” who laughed. and time and time again he rebuked “saints” that judged. where do you fall Luke? #TheBachelorette https://t.co/FlhZ5JbOCA — Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) July 16, 2019

@AlabamaHannah There is a difference between eating with sinners who laugh and sinners who laugh at their sin. Sin is the very thing that put Jesus on the cross and that’s not a laughing matter. https://t.co/cU1YlEgeFB — Luke Parker (@luke_parker777) July 16, 2019

*pops pocorn* This is getting goooooood!

i have never said that i find my sin funny. i’m not going to lectured on appropriate emotional responses by a guy who threw deli meat in a guys lap. https://t.co/hc8lsPUUA8 — Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) July 16, 2019

Your tweets about the windmill and the wood were enough, it’s not about the action it’s about the response. If you want to talk about it, you know how to get ahold of me. https://t.co/BQpIn0TqEh — Luke Parker (@luke_parker777) July 16, 2019

Luke may have gotten in the last tweet, but I know that we’ll for sure be hearing more about this Hannah B. vs Luke P. drama at the Men Tell All next Monday. Who do you think will Hannah will choose? Tyler C., Peter, Jed, or Luke P. (when he tries to come back)? Let me know on Twitter @RadioTheJules.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: