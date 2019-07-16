Hannah B & Luke P Go At It On Twitter After Bachelorette Episode Airs

SPOILER ALERTS AHEAD! So, if you’ve been keeping up with this season of The Bachelorette, you ALREADY know the drama surrounding Luke P. I think it’s safe to say all of America cheered last night when Hannah B. laid into Luke P. for shaming some of the decisions she’s made on the show, specifically during fantasy suite week. As we were screaming “YAAAASSSS QWEEN!” at our TVs, Hannah and Luke P. were exchanging words on social media.
It all stemmed from Luke P. posting the below statement on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
It hurt my heart that @alabamahannah felt I was shaming her. In our conversation my heart was never to judge or condemn Hannah. I was simply making a decision for myself on what I expected in our relationship, our conversations and our beliefs led me to believe we were on the same page about sex. For me it was never about getting a rose, it was always about finding a wife who would choose me everyday just as I would choose her everyday. As for my time on the show I made mistakes and no I’m not perfect (crazy right) I didn’t totally behave as the man I want to be and I did not represent Christ the way I thought I was prepared to and that has broken me. This journey has taught me so much and for that I am grateful but the greatest gift I have received is a compassion for those who love the world and it’s ways. My desire is to put the Father first above all things and share the truth that he has given to us all. Thank you everyone for the prayers always remember speak truth and rid yourself of all hate, let compassion drive your words. Stay tuned. #faithfuloverfamous
BUT WAIT, there’s more! Luke P. decided to take the conversation to twitter…
You know Hannah had to clap back after seeing this, and she DID!
*pops pocorn* This is getting goooooood!
Luke may have gotten in the last tweet, but I know that we’ll for sure be hearing more about this Hannah B. vs Luke P. drama at the Men Tell All next Monday. Who do you think will Hannah will choose? Tyler C., Peter, Jed, or Luke P. (when he tries to come back)? Let me know on Twitter @RadioTheJules.