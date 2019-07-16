Miley Cyrus Gets Candid About Her “Modern” Marriage

Entertainment News
Just like everything else in her life thus far, Miley Cyrus is doing marriage in her own way.

A while back, Cyrus confirmed her marriage with long time boyfriend and actor, Liam Hemsworth. The adorable couple had been dating for a long time before confirming they tied the knot.

26-year-old Cyrus is the 2019 Elle Magazine August issue cover girl. In the issue she gets really candid about her modern marriage, self love, and her upcoming album–She Is Miley Cyrus. 

"My record is called She Is Miley Cyrus. 'She' does not represent a gender. She is not just a woman. 'She' doesn't refer to a vagina. She is a force of nature. She is power. She can be anything you want to be, therefore, she is everything. She is the super she. She is the she-ro. She is the She-E-O."

When talking about her marriage she discusses being “selfish,” having children, and how some people think her being married is confusing. She also opens up about being attracted to women even though she is in a heterosexual relationship. She says,

I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f–king good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.

Check out more images and the rest of the interview on Elle. 

