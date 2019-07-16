Entertainment News
Amir Diamond’s Ultimate Life Hack For Avoiding Long Lines At DPS!

I’ve been to the DPS office three times in the past two months! DON’T ASK. Lol The moral of this story is.. I’ve learned how to avoid those dreadful lines. There’s a way you can get in line… online! In the end, you end up waiting for about an hour (as opposed to three)! Thank me later.

[caption id="attachment_119441" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN[/caption] When news poured in that Cameron Boyce, the 20-year-old star of Disney's "Descendants" and "Jessie" and one of the child actors from the film "Grown Ups" had passed away, former co-stars, fans and more rushed to social media to pay tribute. Adam Sandler was among the first to pay tribute early Sunday morning, calling Boyce "too young, too sweet, too funny." https://twitter.com/AdamSandler/status/1147859788794961921 "Loved that kid," Sandler summed up while offering condolences to Boyce's family and thanking him for all that he gave the world. Fellow Disney star Skai Jackson followed suit, calling Boyce the "big brother she never had." "My heart will be forever broken," she wrote on Instagram. "I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs." https://www.instagram.com/p/BznJVjiHg4W/?utm_source=ig_embed See more heartbreaking tributes to the Disney star below in our gallery.

Amir Diamond’s Ultimate Life Hack For Avoiding Long Lines At DPS! was originally published on radionowhouston.com

