Kylie Jenner Celebrates Kylie Skin By Stripping Down To Nothing On Vacation [PHOTOS]

Kendall And Kylie Jenner Celebrate Kendall + Kylie Collection At Nordstrom Private Luncheon

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

Kylie Jenner‘s been in the news for both good and wild reasons over the past few months so she decided to take her and her girl pals on a little summer vacation!

Jumping on a jet with her friends and her 1-year-old Stormi, Kylie and co parked in the Turks and Caicos Islands to celebrate the launch of Jenner’s new Kylie Skin collection. A few photos of the trip surfaced on Kylie’s Instagram including one of her sitting completely nude in a courtyard of a villa with only a straw hat covering her head.

“Vacation mode,” she simply captioned. Well, live Kylie, live! You can see the photo below as well as spot some of Kylie’s BFFS including Sofia Richie, Yris Palmer, Stassie Karanikolaou, Draya Michelle, Tiffany Sorya and Victoria Villarroel.

View this post on Instagram

her vibe is pretty 🦋🦋

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

hakuna matata 🌺🎶

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

vacation mode

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Kylie Skin By Stripping Down To Nothing On Vacation [PHOTOS] was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Playlist
