The Radio Now Houston Crew React To Ed Sheeran’s ‘No. 6 Collaborations Project’ Album! [VIDEO]

In true first reactions nature, Amir Diamond, On Air Laura and Lenny Bri give their honest and unfiltered opinions about Ed Sheeran‘s blockbuster new album, No. 6 Collaborations Project!

The album features a who’s who of guests including Travis Scott, Cardi B, Khalid, Camila Cabello, Chance The Rapper, PnB Rock, Justin Bieber, Eminem, 50 Cent, Young Thug, Ella Mai, H.E.R., Skrillex, Bruno Mars, Chris Stapleton and more!

Did the crew like it? Love it? Are they still feeling a type of way after the last time they did one of these? Find out below!

