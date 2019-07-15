Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Radio Now Houston Crew React To Ed Sheeran’s ‘No. 6 Collaborations Project’ Album! [VIDEO]

Leave a comment
UK Premiere of Yesterday

Source: Lia Toby/WENN.com / WENN

In true first reactions nature, Amir DiamondOn Air Laura and Lenny Bri give their honest and unfiltered opinions about Ed Sheeran‘s blockbuster new album, No. 6 Collaborations Project!

The album features a who’s who of guests including Travis ScottCardi BKhalidCamila CabelloChance The RapperPnB RockJustin BieberEminem50 CentYoung ThugElla MaiH.E.R.SkrillexBruno MarsChris Stapleton and more!

Did the crew like it? Love it? Are they still feeling a type of way after the last time they did one of these? Find out below!

RELATED: Ed Sheeran &amp; YEBBA Get Vulnerable In “Best Part Of Me” Performance

RELATED: Watch Ed Sheeran’s Acoustic Performance Of “Beautiful People” [VIDEO]

RELATED: Ed Sheeran Shares “Cross Me” Featuring Chance The Rapper &amp; PNB Rock [NEW MUSIC]

The Radio Now Houston Crew React To Ed Sheeran’s ‘No. 6 Collaborations Project’ Album! [VIDEO] was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 12 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 12 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close