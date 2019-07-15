After a massive search where names like Harry Styles and Ansel Elgort were in the running, it’s Austin Butler of Arrow and The Carrie Diaries who is set to play Elvis in Baz Luhrmann‘s upcoming biopic on the King of Rock & Roll.

The film is described as focusing on Elvis‘s rise and peak with a giant aspect of the film is his relationship with Col. Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks. Parker, for all of your Elvis enthusiasts, is the manager who micromanaged every aspect of the star’s life.

According to Warner Bros, the film will “delve into their complex dynamic spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and the loss of innocence in America.”

Speaking on the film, Luhrmann said in a statement, “I knew I couldn’t make this film if the casting wasn’t absolutely right, and we searched thoroughly for an actor with the ability to evoke the singular natural movement and vocal qualities of this peerless star, but also the inner vulnerability of the artist. Throughout the casting process, it was an honor for me to encounter such a vast array of talent. I had heard about Austin Butler from his stand-out role opposite Denzel Washington in The Iceman Cometh on Broadway, and through a journey of extensive screen testing and music and performance workshops, I knew unequivocally that I had found someone who could embody the spirit of one of the world’s most iconic musical figures.”

Butler beat out actors such as Styles, Elgort, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Miles Teller. You can catch him in Quentin Tarantino‘s upcoming Once Upon A Time In Hollywood film due out later this month.

Austin Butler Cast To Play Elvis In Upcoming Biopic was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: