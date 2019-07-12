Where To Get FREE French Fries For National French Fry Day

It may be 7-1-3 day in the city of Houston tomorrow but guess what tomorrow also is? National French Fry Day!

You can celebrate by getting a free order of fries at some of your favorite restaurants. Per Offers.com, here are some of the places where you can get a more than needed order of free fries.

McDonald’s : $1 small fries or hash browns through July 21 and $1 medium fries on Fridays with any $1 purchase made via the app.

: $1 small fries or hash browns through July 21 and $1 medium fries on Fridays with any $1 purchase made via the app. Uber Eats: Get a free medium order of fries with any McDonald’s order you place on Uber Eats starting 11 a.m. local time. Just add a medium fries to your McDelivery order and enter the promo code (which you’ll find in the app).

Get a free medium order of fries with any McDonald’s order you place on Uber Eats starting 11 a.m. local time. Just add a medium fries to your McDelivery order and enter the promo code (which you’ll find in the app). Taco Bell: Nacho Fries are back for a limited time. Get one order for $1.29.

Nacho Fries are back for a limited time. Get one order for $1.29. Burger 21: Participating locations will offer Buffalo Ranch Fries.

Participating locations will offer Buffalo Ranch Fries. BurgerFi : Get a regular-size order of fries for $1 all day at select locations.

: Get a regular-size order of fries for $1 all day at select locations. Carl’s Jr.: Sign up for the Carl’s Jr. email list and get a coupon for a free small order of fries and small drink with purchase of any Western Bacon Cheeseburger. Plus, try the new Western Fries (natural cut fries coated in Western seasoning) starting at $2.99.

Sign up for the Carl’s Jr. email list and get a coupon for a free small order of fries and small drink with purchase of any Western Bacon Cheeseburger. Plus, try the new Western Fries (natural cut fries coated in Western seasoning) starting at $2.99. Checkers : Grab a coupon for free fries by signing up for their email list.

: Grab a coupon for free fries by signing up for their email list. Farmer Boys : Get $1 fries with any purchase 12 p.m. to close at participating locations

: Get $1 fries with any purchase 12 p.m. to close at participating locations Hardee’s : Sign up for the email list, and get a free small fries and small drink with the purchase of any 1/3-lb. Thickburger.

: Sign up for the email list, and get a free small fries and small drink with the purchase of any 1/3-lb. Thickburger. IHOP : Get unlimited with your Classic Steakburger when you dine in.

: Get unlimited with your Classic Steakburger when you dine in. Mooyah : Get a free personal order of fries when you download the Mooyah rewards app.

: Get a free personal order of fries when you download the Mooyah rewards app. RedRobin : Enjoy bottomless steak fries when you order any $6.99 all-day burger option.

: Enjoy bottomless steak fries when you order any $6.99 all-day burger option. Sheetz : Get a free bag of fries when you order via the app on July 13.

: Get a free bag of fries when you order via the app on July 13. Sonny’s BBQ: All day on July 13, get all-you-can-eat Crinkle Cut Fries.

All day on July 13, get all-you-can-eat Crinkle Cut Fries. Wienerschnitzel : Through July 28, get $1 off any regular or large Chili Cheese Fries.

: Through July 28, get $1 off any regular or large Chili Cheese Fries. Wingstop: Sign up for The Club loyalty program, and get a free order of fries.

If you’re not totally sure what french fry spot you have to go to in order to collect, Offers.com did the math and found out which fries are the most popular in the United States. More than 1,000 Americans weighed in on who had the best french fries in the country and (to the shock of some), McDonalds came out on top with 43% of the vote. Chick-Fil-A came in second with 18% and Wendy’s was third with 13%.

McDonalds – 43%

Chick-fil-A – 18%

Wendy’s – 13%

In-N-Out Burger – 9%

Arby’s – 8%

Shake Shack – 5%

Other – 4%

Enjoy a fry this weekend!

