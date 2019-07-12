Entertainment News
Lil Nas X Recruits Yodeling Kid Mason Ramsey & Young Thug For Latest “Old Town Road Remix”

Lil Nas X is gonna give us “Old Town Road” remixes until he can’t no more. The latest remix of the smash single arrived last night with Young Thug and Mason Ramsey, the Yodeling Kid joining Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus. Safe to say … Mason Ramsey got the better of Young Thug on this!

Initially, Billy Ray was the first to jump on “Old Town Road,” helping push the song to not only No. 1 on the Billboard charts but subsequently become the longest-reigning No. 1 song in years. It’s put Lil Nas X in a different realm of stardom as his “Panini” track is making noise and his EP helped him come out to the world.

“It’s something I was considering never doing, ever. Taking to the grave,” he told the BBC in an interview overseas. “But I don’t wanna live my entire life—especially how I got to where I’m at—not doing what I wanna do.”

