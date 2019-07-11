Man In Bagel Shop Rants About Women Reacting To Him Being Short And Then Got Tackled [VIDEO]

Sometimes, you really just want a bagel and not any of the extra stuff that comes with it.

A man in Bay Shore, New York visited a Bagel Boss location and went on a massive tirade about women mocking his height on dating sites before he was tackled by a much, much taller man. And it was all captured on video.

A woman asked the man why he thought it was OK to “degrade women” and he went OFF.

Degrade — why is it OK for women to say, ‘Oh you’re five feet on dating sites, you should be dead,’” the man snaps back as he throws a newspaper he was holding to the floor. “That’s OK?”

He continued, “Women in general have said it on dating sites. You think I’m making that sh*t up! Everywhere I go I get the same f**king smirk with the biting lip.”

Another customer tells the man, “calm down” but the man angrily shouted back, “Shut your mouth. You’re not God or my father or my boss.

so in bagel boss this morning, the misogynistic douchebag seen in the video was degrading almost all of the female staff as well as other patrons. fuck this guy. pic.twitter.com/LZh1Uk4UXZ — olivia shea 🏳️‍🌈 (@oliviabradley88) July 10, 2019

Eventually, one man has had enough of the guy yelling and berating all the women so he tackled him to the ground. But, the incident didn’t stop there. The guy eventually got his order, while still yelling at employees and customers and even threw his breakfast to the ground in disgust.

“F*ck your f*cking breakfast,” he yelled before returning to pick up his food, screaming at employees before finally being escorted out.

If you guys wanted to know what happen next, here ya go pic.twitter.com/jOHzispksW — Mike LiVorio (@mikelivorio_) July 10, 2019

Sheesh, all these people wanted were bagels!

