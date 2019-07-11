Taylor Swift is rich AF.

According to Forbes, Taylor Swift is reportedly the highest paid celebrity bringing nearly $185 million last year. Forbes recently released their list of the Celebrity 100, and Swift topped the list with an estimated pay increased 131% from last year. Back in 2016, Swift did top the list for the first time bringing in $160 million that year thanks to her 1989 tour.

Coming in at second is of course Kylie Jenner (who has been in the business game like WAY longer than TSwift…just saying), and number three is her brother-in-law Kanye West.

Imagine your youngest sister-in-law being richer than you…you think it’s uncomfortable? Eh, Kanye seems like the feminist type, I bet it’s fine.

