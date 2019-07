We got to interview one of the greatest competitors of ALL TIME!

Joey Chestnut won ANOTHER Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on this past 4th of July. We interviewed him and asked him all about how he prepares, what he likes to eat, and it was a blast. Not only is this guy an INCREDIBLE competitor but he is absolutely hilarious. He also gave Porkchop some pointers for his upcoming eat competition!

listen below:

