Taylor Swift Tops Forbes’ 2019 Highest Paid Celebrities List

Forbes shared Wednesday the 2019 list of the world’s highest-paid celebrities and Taylor Swift made BANK. The singer topped the list with $185 million.

It’s her second time on top of the Forbes’ list as she made $170 million in 2016 following her 1989 World Tour.

The list features the top 100 highest-earning entertainers for the year. BTS checked in at No. 43 pocket $43 million. Shawn Mendes is the youngest person on the list as he made $38 million, checking in at No. 98 on the list. Kanye West was the top male earner of 2018, pocketing $150 million in the process.

Fifteen women top the list with Kylie Jenner coming behind Swift with $170 million made, followed by J.K. Rowling at No. 13 with $92 million, Beyoncé at $81 million and Ellen DeGeneres at $80.5 million.

See the top 25 from the Forbes list below.

01. Taylor Swift $185 M

02. Kylie Jenner $170 M

03. Kanye West $150 M

04. Lionel Messi $127 M

05. Ed Sheeran $110 M

06. Cristiano Ronaldo $109 M

07. Neymar $105 M

08. The Eagles  $100 M

09. Dr. Phil McGraw $95 M

10. Canelo Alvarez $94 M

11. Roger Federer $93.4 M

12. Howard Stern $93 M

13. J.K. Rowling $92 M

14. Russell Wilson $89.5 M

15. Dwayne Johnson $89.4 M

16. Aaron Rodgers $89.3 M

17. LeBron James $89 M

18. Rush Limbaugh $87 M

19. Elton John $84 M

20. Jay-Z $81 M

20. Beyoncé Knowles $81 M

22. Ellen DeGeneres $80.5 M

23. Stephen Curry $79.8 M

24. Chris Hemsworth $76.4 M

25. Drake $75 M

Taylor Swift Tops Forbes' 2019 Highest Paid Celebrities List

