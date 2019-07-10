Forbes shared Wednesday the 2019 list of the world’s highest-paid celebrities and Taylor Swift made BANK. The singer topped the list with $185 million.
It’s her second time on top of the Forbes’ list as she made $170 million in 2016 following her 1989 World Tour.
The list features the top 100 highest-earning entertainers for the year. BTS checked in at No. 43 pocket $43 million. Shawn Mendes is the youngest person on the list as he made $38 million, checking in at No. 98 on the list. Kanye West was the top male earner of 2018, pocketing $150 million in the process.
Fifteen women top the list with Kylie Jenner coming behind Swift with $170 million made, followed by J.K. Rowling at No. 13 with $92 million, Beyoncé at $81 million and Ellen DeGeneres at $80.5 million.
See the top 25 from the Forbes list below.
01. Taylor Swift $185 M
02. Kylie Jenner $170 M
03. Kanye West $150 M
04. Lionel Messi $127 M
05. Ed Sheeran $110 M
06. Cristiano Ronaldo $109 M
07. Neymar $105 M
08. The Eagles $100 M
09. Dr. Phil McGraw $95 M
10. Canelo Alvarez $94 M
11. Roger Federer $93.4 M
12. Howard Stern $93 M
13. J.K. Rowling $92 M
14. Russell Wilson $89.5 M
15. Dwayne Johnson $89.4 M
16. Aaron Rodgers $89.3 M
17. LeBron James $89 M
18. Rush Limbaugh $87 M
19. Elton John $84 M
20. Jay-Z $81 M
20. Beyoncé Knowles $81 M
22. Ellen DeGeneres $80.5 M
23. Stephen Curry $79.8 M
24. Chris Hemsworth $76.4 M
25. Drake $75 M
RELATED: Floyd Mayweather Falls Off Forbes Highest-Paid Athletes List Altogether
RELATED: Forbes Crowns Rihanna The Richest Female Musician In The World
RELATED: Jay-Z Declared 1st Billionaire Rapper By Forbes
Taylor Swift Tops Forbes’ 2019 Highest Paid Celebrities List was originally published on radionowhouston.com