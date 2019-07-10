Forbes Highest Paid Celebs

Dustin Kross photo

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One DigitalGO GIRL!!! Taylor Swift is the highest paid celebrity in the WORLD according to Forbes!! And she deserves it!! Two albums recently touring the world and just being awesome has her on top with $185,000,000! Kylie Jenner is the #2 with $170,000,000 Kanye comes in #3 with $150,000,000.

Here’s the top 5..

#1 Taylor Swift – $185m

#2 Kylie Jenner – $170m

#3 Kanye – $150m

#4 Lionel Messi – $127m

#5 Ed Sheeran – $110m

