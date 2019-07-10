Ariana Grande Got Very Real With Vogue

Ariana Grande graced the cover of this month’s Vogue issue, and yes, I’m going to say graced like a douche because she looked STUNNING.

She sat down the fashion magazine and gave a super real interview. She opened up about her relationship with Pete Davidson, saying, ”My friends were like, ‘Come! We’re gonna have a fun summer. And then I met Pete, and it was an amazing distraction. It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn’t know him. I’m like an infant when it comes to real life and this old soul, been-around-the-block-a-million-times artist. I still don’t trust myself with the life stuff.”

That makes me sad because I was OBSESSEDDDDD with her and Pete & even after they broke up I was rooting for them so hard. Ariana also opened up about the struggles she faced after they broke up, and after her ex Mac Miller passed away. The singer said that she was in such a sad place that she was drunk all of the time & so drunk that she doesn’t remember the process of writing the “Thank U, Next” album. She said that was the moment where she had to basically get her sh*t together and she realized she had to start to work through everything.

I mean..DAMN. That’s getting super real. We’ve all been there though. Breakups suck, let alone your ex passing away. Also, the fact that she can still be that talented while that hammered is something out of this world.

