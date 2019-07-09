Ariana Grande Shares “In My Head” Video, Talks Mac Miller’s Death In ‘Vogue’

Ariana Grande just shared the video for “In My Head”, another clip from her platinum-selling thank u, next album.

She surprised fans by premiering the clip alongside her Vogue interview on Monday where she revealed she was “so sad” and “so drunk” after the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller in September of 2018.

“It’s pretty all-consuming. By no means was what we had perfect, but, like, f–k,” Grande reflected. “He was the best person ever, and he didn’t deserve the demons he had. I was the glue for such a long time, and I found myself becoming… less and less sticky. The pieces just started to float away.”

She added about the time after Miller passed, “I don’t remember those months of my life because I was (a) so drunk and (b) so sad. I don’t really remember how it started or how it finished, or how all of a sudden there were 10 songs on the board.”

“I think that this is the first album and also the first year of my life where I’m realizing that I can no longer put off spending time with myself, just as me,” she continued. “I’ve been boo’d up my entire adult life. I’ve always had someone to say goodnight to. So Thank U, Next was this moment of self-realization. It was this scary moment of ‘Wow, you have to face all this stuff now. No more distractions. You have to heal all this s–t.’”

The tripped-out Bardia Zeinali directed video finds Grande dressed in a puffy jacket and over the knee boots … and of course her infamous ponytail.

The YouTube description of the video gives us a little peek into what went into the creation, saying the video “takes this confessional tendency literally, as she dances, shoulder pops, poses, and struts around inside the white room of her own mind.”

The track, which is believed to be about ex Pete Davidson is how she fell in love with the version of someone she created in her head, only to find out that said person didn’t exist in real life.

being in love w a version of somebody you've created in your head. falling for someone that they are not. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 23, 2019

