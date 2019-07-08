Shawn Mendes & Camilla Cabello Were Spotted Holding HANDS

Shawn Mendes recently had a Q&A with fans. One fan asked if he and Camilla Cabelllo were dating and he said no, so obviously I was CRUSHED. THEN…they were spotted holding hands walking up to Shawn Mendes’ front door a couple days later. Hmm???

After that they were spotted AGAIN on Thursday at one of Shawn’s friend’s house for a 4th of July pool party. And that’s not all, they were spotted AGAIN at 5am on Sunday morning out at a diner having breakfast. I mean cmon. It is obvious. They are clearly dating and I am ECSTATIC!

