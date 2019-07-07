Entertainment News
Disney Channel Star Cameron Boyce Dead At 20

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com / WENN

Tragedy struck the Disney community on Saturday as Cameron Boyce, the 20-year-old old star of shows such as “Descendants” and “Jessie” died. His family confirmed that he died due to an “ongoing medical condition.”

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” a spokesperson said on behalf of the Boyce family. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

At age 9, Boyce made his acting debut in the film “Mirrors”. Two years later, he starred alongside Adam Sandler in “Grown Ups” as one of Sandler’s kids.

Once he took his turn on “Jesse” alongside Debbie Ryan, Boyce soared. He then starred in the “Descendants” series as the film became the highest-rated cable films of 2015 and 2017 respectively.

“From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world. As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples’ lives through his humanitarian work,” a Disney Channel spokesperson said in a statement. “He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend.

“We offer our deepest condolences to his family, cast mates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed.”

