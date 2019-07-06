Watch NF’s Dreams Come True In “When I Grow Up” Video

NF makes some dope songs with incredible concepts, but his videos are always super dark. I’m not complaining. I respect his art. It’s just an observation. I love his creativity, but it makes me want to ask him if he’s okay and if he’s lost his best friend. Lol Check out his new video “When I Grow Up” below.
