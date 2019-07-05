We finally get to hear it from the horses mouth!!! Get it??? Since it’s the kid who created “Old Town Road.” Okay, bad joke. lol Naw, but on some real ****: I’m glad that Lil Nas X is finally saying that he’s gay outloud (as opposed to alluding towards it on social media). There are young kids and grown azz men who need to see you shine in order to boost their self-confidence as well. It’s unfortunate that it has to be that way, but it comes with the territory.

My 5th Grade GT Teacher Ms. Wolfe used to tell me: “To whom much is given, much is required.” You are changing lives, homie. Don’t let any of the negative comments get to you. It’s only up from here!

-Diamond

Lil Nas X Discusses His Sexuality In New Interview! [WATCH] was originally published on radionowhouston.com