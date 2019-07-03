Congrats to Orange Is The New Black actress Danielle Brooks!

Just ahead of the upcoming seventh and final season of the popular Netflix series, Brooks, who plays Tasha ‘Taystee’ Jefferson since season one has announced that she’s 20 weeks pregnant! In a post sponsored by Clearblue pregnancy tests, the 29-year-old Tony Award nominee and fan favorite posted a photo of herself holding a positive test with the caption, “When one chapter ends, another begins. Super excited to share with you my new beginning.”

So happy to announce I’m preggers. 20 weeks in and feeling good! 💘 pic.twitter.com/QweLv8nPmt — Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) July 2, 2019

Her OITNB castmates such as Natasha Lyonne, Laverne Cox, Jackie Cruz, Jessica Pimentel, and Kimiko Glenn all sent their congratulations to Brooks.

Congrats again!

‘Orange Is The New Black’ Star Announces She’s Pregnant was originally published on radionowhouston.com

