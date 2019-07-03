Joe's Need To Know News Logo

Joe’s Need To Know News – 7/3/19

  • The US Women’s soccer team has advanced to the World Cup Finals after defeating England 2-1, click here
  • Auto industry icon Lee Iacocca, credited with rescuing Chrysler from near-bankruptcy in the 1980s, has died, click here
  • A mom is furious with United Airlines after they placed her 14-year-old son on a flight to the wrong county, click here
  • A man in Australia who ate a gecko on a dare died of salmonella 10-days later, click here
  • A boat rage incident on a lake in Illinois was caught on video, click here

