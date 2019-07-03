Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Protect Lil Nas X At All Costs! (written by Amir Diamond)

Leave a comment
Lil Nas X

Source: Lil Nas X / Columbia Records

Social media has been having a field day with Lil Nas X’s recent tweets (that seem to indirectly address his sexuality). Majority of his fan base and music listeners have been in support of his bold move. However, there are some parents who are planning to shield their children from listening to him anymore. I call BS! You are teaching your kids to be prejudiced. They are going to outlive you and go forward in this world with hate in their hearts for their brothers and sisters. You should use this as a teaching experience. Teach them to love and support others no matter what race they are, religion they practice or what their sexual preference is.

Sidenote: Your child is not going to be gay just because they see someone who is. I grew up with heterosexual parents and a family of various religious backgrounds; Catholicism, Islam & Christianity. Although I was around people who believed that men were only supposed to be intimate with women, I didn’t turn out straight! Homosexuality was not something that was learned behavior for me; it was just a feeling that I’ve always had; even at a young age. It wasn’t until I was a pre-teen that I knew that there were other people in this world like me.

And to my people of color: CUT IT OUT! You out of anybody should know how it feels to be discriminated against. Even if you don’t understand the LGBTQ+ lifestyle, accept Lil Nas X’s decision to live his life freely. So often we claim we want people to be themselves, and then the second that they show us…. we shun them. It cannot continue to go down like that. Have an open mind and practice showing respect. This young man’s music has crossed barriers, broke records and brought people of all walks of life together. We should be celebrating that!

Protect LIL NAS X at ALL Costs!

I love what you stand for, man.

Keep shining!

-Diamond

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram

Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018

Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!

6 photos Launch gallery

Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!

Continue reading Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!

Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!

So ... Shawn Mendes somewhat broke the internet with his Calvin Klein ad! The "If I Can't Have You" singer stripped down as part of the #MyCalvins campaign and people are going WILD over these new photos of him in nothing but his underwear. It's like, he has the face of a boyish kid but the body of a grown ass sex symbol! Mendes shared a bunch of the photos on Instagram showing off his ripped figure, chiseled abs, and seductive stares into the camera. He's not the only hot celeb in the ad as other celebs such as Noah Centineo, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky, Troye Sivan and more all appear in a social media post shared by CK. Even some of Mendes' celeb friends didn't know how to react about how hot the photos were! See the pics and some fan reactions below!

Protect Lil Nas X At All Costs! (written by Amir Diamond) was originally published on radionowhouston.com

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 6 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 12 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 12 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 12 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close