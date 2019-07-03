Watch Ed Sheeran’s Acoustic Performance Of “Beautiful People” [VIDEO]

I think Ed Sheeran has another classic album on his hands. I have high hopes for his No. 6 Collaborations Project. July 12th can’t get here any sooner. There’s not too many artists who can keep an audience’s attention just by standing in one spot, playing the guitar and singing! He’s one of those people who has the ability to command the stage in any room he walks in. Check out this live performance of “Beautiful People” below.
