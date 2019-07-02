Is This Guy Cheating or Covering Up His Acne

Liv’s friend found something her boyfriend had and now thinks he is cheating. Joe thinks this guy is cheating too but Liv thinks he is telling the truth.

A foundation make-up bottle fell out of this guy’s pocket and his girlfriend thinks immediately he is cheating. The guy says that he stole the foundation from his mom to cover up his acne which he is embarrassed about. He also said that his girlfriend points it out all of the time and that’s the main reason he felt like he should cover up.

So do you think this guy is FULL of IT & cheating or is he actually just trying to cover up his acne?

