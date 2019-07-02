Joe's Need To Know News Logo

Joe’s Need To Know News Logo

Photo by Joe's Need To Know News Logo

The Joe and Alex Show
HomeThe Joe And Alex ShowJoe's Need To Know News

Joe’s Need To Know News – 7/2/19

Leave a comment
  • The deadly poison sarin was detected at a mail facility for Facebook, click here
  • Researchers from Purdue University found that some German roaches could pass down their resistant genes to their offspring, click here
  • A woman was caught on video opening a tub of ice cream at Walmart, licking it & putting it back in the freezer, click here
  • A Florida woman has had an epidural stuck in her spine for a week, click here
  • A 66-year-old Michigan man’s reaction was caught on video after he was given tickets to go see Lady Gaga, click here

dailynews , jntkn , joe's need to know news , news

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close