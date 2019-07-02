Kygo Drops “Higher Love” Song With Unreleased Whitney Houston Vocals!

Releasing tracks from artists who have passed is a sticky subject. If the song is not pure fire, it f***s with that person’s legacy. Kygo did this new collab with Whitney Houston justice though. Check out their cover of Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love” below. I’m here for it.
