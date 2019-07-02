Tori Kelly Shows That “Sorry Would Go A Long Way” In New Video

Tori Kelly just dropped “Sorry Would Go A Long Way.” She’s doing what she does best; SANGIN!!!! Tori is one of those artists who don’t get enough credit. We watched her build her dream from the ground up on youtube and now I’d like to think of her as a household name. Check out her new video below.
