Taylor Swift Pens Letter Calling Scooter Braun A ‘Bully’ For Owning Her Music

Well, the major news of the weekend (aside from Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner‘s more formal wedding in France) was the news that Scooter Braun acquired Big Machine Records for $300 million. Big Machine, of course, was the home of Taylor Swift, meaning that Braun now has control over Swift’s old records from when she was signed to the label.

Per Billboard, the move will “create yet another independent music company powerhouse with multiple capabilities and income streams through the Big Machine record label operations and School Boy Records, the recently acquired Atlas Music Publishing and the to be acquired Big Machine Music, and SB Projects, the artist management, and services company.”

Swift, however, is not having it, especially since Braun used to manage Kanye West during the height of West and Swift’s public back and forth years ago. She took to Tumblr to expound on her thoughts and air out all of her grievances. To her, the move is her “worst case scenario” and Braun is only adding to old drama.

“Like when Kim Kardashian orchestrated an illegally recorded snippet of a phone call to be leaked and then Scooter got his two clients together to bully me online about it,” she continued. “Or when his client, Kanye West, organized a revenge porn music video which strips my body naked. Now Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it.”

She added, “This is what happens when you sign a deal at fifteen to someone for whom the term ‘loyalty’ is clearly just a contractual concept.”

“And when that man says ‘Music has value’, he means its value is beholden to men who had no part in creating it. When I left my masters in Scott’s hands, I made peace with the fact that eventually he would sell them. Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter. Any time Scott Borchetta has heard the words ‘Scooter Braun’ escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to. He knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didn’t want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever.”

Stars such as Halsey and Katy Perry have stood in “support” with Taylor of the news. Justin Bieber, Braun’s longtime client initially apologized to Swift before returning to defending Braun, saying Taylor shouldn’t have aired out her displeasure with the move in public.

Read her full statement below.

Taylor Swift Pens Letter Calling Scooter Braun A 'Bully' For Owning Her Music

