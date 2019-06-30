Taylor Swift is Big Mad at Scooter Braun-See Her Full Response

Taylor Swift is not happy at with Scooter Braun and Scott Borchata. According to Swift her “Worst case scenario” happened when Scooter Braun purchased Taylor Swift’s catalog through the Big Machine record label. For multiple reasons this has Swift upset and with good reason. Her music is now in the hands of someone who has attacked her career multiple times and she didn’t get the opportunity to purchase her OWN music that SHE created! It’s mind boggling but check out her response and let Taylor break it all down.

