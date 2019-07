Miley Cyrus has been very busy lately. She released new music, she made a special guest appearance in the hit show “Black Mirror” and she just performed at the Glastonbury Music Festival. She didn’t come alone though. Watch as she brings out special guest Lil Nas X and her dad Billy Ray Cyrus to perform “Old Town Road”

When you've got more than horses in the back 👀@MileyCyrus just brought out @LilNasX and @billyraycyrus for the surprise #Glastonbury2019 moment we never knew we needed 🤠 pic.twitter.com/KmVBO0RuXk — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) June 30, 2019

Source:https://pitchfork.com/news/watch-miley-cyrus-bring-out-lil-nas-x-billy-ray-cyrus-for-old-town-road-at-glastonbury-2019/

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: