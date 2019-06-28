Shay Mitchell Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her First Child

Congrats to Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell! She revealed that she’s pregnant with her very first child!

She’s been dating Canadian host and music reporter Matte Babel since 2017 and made the announcement on Instagram on Friday alongside a topless photo of herself revealing her baby bump. “Does this mean I’m allowed to drive in the carpool lane at all times now?” she captioned.

Naturally, all of Mitchell’s comment section was filled with comments and well-wishes from celebrities plus her former PLL co-stars such as Sasha Pieterse, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Sophia Bush, James Charles, and Lauren Jauregui. She also shared an announcement that she’ll be starting a YouTube series titled “Almost Ready,” which will document her pregnancy.

“There is something in the oven and it’s not my pizza!!!” she wrote in the description.

“WOW… It’s kind of surreal processing the fact that another human is growing inside of you. It’s exciting, nerve-racking, difficult and emotional all at the same time,” she continued. “Everyone waits for the right time to make the announcement and for me it wasn’t until I couldn’t hide it anymore and was tired of wearing oversized sweatshirts. We’re beyond excited and looking forward to starting a family. I’ve learned so much about myself and parenthood over the past 6 months, and feel like I haven’t even scratched the surface! It’s going to be a wild ride!!”

The news arrives months after Mitchell, 32, revealed she suffered a miscarriage last year. “Although it was an amazing year it didn’t come without hardships,” she wrote at the time. “The support and affection that so many of you show me lifts me up during even my darkest days, one of which happened last year after I miscarried and lost the child of my hopes and dreams.”

Congrats Shay!

RELATED: “PLL” Star Shay Mitchell Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage in 2018

RELATED: ‘You’ Starring Penn Badgley Is The Latest Terrifying Netflix Original To Go Viral

Shay Mitchell Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her First Child was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: